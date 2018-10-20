Security bumped up on campus

MEETING TIME: Guild councillors arrive at the principal’s office on the main campus of the University of West Indies, St Augustine for a press briefing yesterday.

After Thursday’s fracas at the University of the West Indies (UWI) St Augustine campus principal Professor Brian Copeland said the university will be collaborating with the TT Police Service to increase security on campus.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday at the UWI campus, Professor Copeland also gave his assurance the university legal council will provide assistance for the guild members who were arrested.

He said a report from the university’s preliminary investigation from receiving the initial report on campus security, revealed no incident of sexual assault however, another report made by the student included details on the incident which included details of indecent assault.

“At the UWI we treasure our students and all necessary support needed will be given by the campus. Members of the campus management went to the police station last night and while we were unable to see the students we were able to engage their parents and offered them all the support they needed.

“We expressed to our guild president Darion Narine that the UWI is prepared to provide legal counsel to represent the students.

“In the university we have always maintained that students have the freedom of expression. We see this as essential to the UWI life.

“The entire community is saddened by the events. The administration has activated our support systems.”

Copeland said the university also provides an escort service to ensure students’ safety and encouraged them to make use of it.

President of the Guild Darion Narine said it would be making a complaint to the Police Complaint Authority (PCA) about the handling of the students who were arrested.

But he added, “I have to consult with the two individuals who were involved in the incident. I am hoping for the best. There are different ways to deal with different issues and I am not sure what the best course of action would be at this time. It would depend on what the students want to do.

“I feel as though the protest was peaceful and we complied with the law, and this was a case of excessive force to detain students.”

After the press conference, both members of the UWI Guild and the campus principal held a private meeting with Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith.