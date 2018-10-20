Religious leader released from St Ann’s into police custody

Alisa Ali

THE religious leader detained in connection with the stabbing death of 42-year-old pastor Alisa Ali was released yesterday from the St Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital and into police custody.

He will be interviewed again by investigators, after which files will be compiled and handed over to the DPP. An assessment by doctors from the hospital was also given to police.

Last week, the man, who heads a church in Longdenville, was taken to the Sangre Grande District Hospital after police said he began to display strange behaviour while in a cell at the police station.

They said he suspect began to chant incoherently, hold conversations with himself and pace around the cell. When questioned, he claimed not to know his own name, where he was and why he was in custody.

Ali was stabbed to death at her Longdenville home last Saturday night. Her body was found in a bedroom behind her church. She had been stabbed in the face and neck.

Ali’s ten-year-old granddaughter, who witnessed the murder, is now having counselling.

Ali was a victim of domestic abuse but never reported any violent incidents to the police.

Up to late yesterday funeral arrangements were still being finalised.