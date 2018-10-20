Regrello: Alarming increasein school indiscipline

THERE has been an alarming increase in incidents of indiscipline in secondary schools, but ASJA Boys’ and ASJA Girls’ have been able to stay clear of this.

So said San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello, who had high praise for his alma mater, ASJA Boys’ College. At the graduation ceremony at the Naparima Bowl, San Fernando on Thursday, he heaped praised on the school.

“ASJA Boys’ College has successfully engineered methods to inculcate an ideology of success and civility during the application of spiritual and religious values that resonate with the nation’s watchwords, Discipline,Tolerance and Production – words that are more relevant today than when they were presented in 1962.”

Each of the nation’s watchwords, he said, are ultimately embedded in the tenets of Islam, which translate into the discipline and work ethics of students, teachers and principals both present and past.

“While everyone does not practise Islam, I am told that the steadfast confidence and values that resonate within your school have the capacity of transcending all barriers.”

It is a fact, he said, that ASJA has stayed far away from the media spotlight, which now highlights more of the negative incidents which only serve to tarnish the reputation of other institutions.

To the graduates he said, “You have worked very hard towards this achievement and you are deserving of all accolades bestowed on you today.”

He praised them further by saying their actions have brought a sense of pride to their families and school and has elevated their institution. Feature speaker, journalist Jesse Ramdeo, gave an account of his days at ASJA, saying they were the best days of his life.

Principal Alim Ali also gave a report on the year 2017/2018. He said the school remains an institution that provides and maintains a healthy and progressive learning environment in which Islamic values and academic instruction are combined to empower individuals for the future. The winner of the award for Most Outstanding Student, Brent Rajkumar, gave the valedictorian speech.

Among the students who received special awards were Saleem Mohammed and Aaron Rajkumar for Most Disciplined Students. The awards for Best Performing Students in Mathematics went to Shubham Kumar and Luke Ramsingh.