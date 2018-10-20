Mother, daughter attempt suicide pact after ‘seeing evil spirits’

The home at Manohar Trace, Barrackpore where Hema Hosein lived with her family. Hema died after ingested a poisonous substance and her 14 year old daughter warded at the San Fernando General Hospital.

IN a bizarre series of events a mother and her 14-year-old daughter tried to carry out a suicide pact two weeks after they invited a religious leader to carry out a “special prayer service” at their Barrackpore home.

On Thursday evening the woman, 37, and her 14-year-old daughter both drank a poisonous substance. The mother died yesterday at the San Fernando General Hospital. Her daughter remains in a serious condition.

Neighbours said the mother and daughter began acting strangely, saying they were being “haunted by evil spirits,” after the prayer service, and on Sunday the mother was spotted running around her house naked.

The two were found in an isolated area on Clarke Road, Barrackpore. Investigators found a bottle of Lanate nearby.

Police said that on Thursday evening the two left their Manohar Trace, Barrackpore home at about 5.30 pm. They were found frothing at the mouth an hour later and were taken to the hospital by ambulance. The mother died at about 5 am yesterday.

When Newsday visited the home yesterday it was locked. The woman’s husband also lived there.

Neighbours said it was the second time the family had invited the religious leader to their home to pray.

One relative, Chazad Khan, who lives nearby, said he believes the prayers incorporated evil.

“Two weeks ago I was in the yard of my home cutting the grass that day when I heard screams. I looked through the window and saw (the mother) eyes rolled back. She was chanting something. I then saw her running around the room.

“Her daughter was lying on the ground. I saw this woman jump on her daughter’s foot. The child was screaming out in pain.”

Khan said he was shocked. “My mouth was open wide. I really could not believe what I was seeing. I saw the man who was praying with them then take her hair and wrap it around his hands. He then poured milk on her face.”

The daughter continued to cry out in pain, he said.

“I was peeping inside the house, I did not want them to see me.”

Khan said the teenager was later taken to a the Princes Town District Health Centre after her foot began to swell. She was treated and later discharged.

For the last two weeks they had been acting strangely. “At nights you could hear them screaming. They said they were being chased by evil spirits.”

“On Sunday morning she was running around the house naked. It was like if she had gone mad. And her husband had to run behind her with a towel and get her inside. I could hear her telling him that she wanted to get away from the spirits and she did not want to stay in the house.”

Investigators were told the mother and daughter were very close and could be seen taking strolls along the road on evenings. They believe the two had planned a suicide pact. Police said the mother drank the poison before giving it to her teenage daughter.

Neighbours said the incident has left them baffled. “This is something you hear in the movies. But you don’t mess with evil. Stay clear from evil stuff,” one neighbour said.

An autopsy was expected to be done yesterday on the mother’s body at the San Fernando Mortuary. Barrackpore police are investigating.