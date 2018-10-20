HDC to visit affected communities

Photos courtesy Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government

The Housing Development Corporation (HDC) sent out a release saying their Social and Community Services Department will be visiting residents from Greenvale and Oropune Gardens who have been impacted and are in shelters.

Once water levels recede, HDC said teams from their area offices will assist the responder agencies with clean up efforts and damage assessments.

HDC said they are committed to working with the first responder agencies to provide relief and help people in these affected communities recover.

They are asking those affected to contact them with information on their situations, which will help with the data gathering.