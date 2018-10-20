Ford recognised by College Sports Association

Swimmer Kegan Ford

TT national and Howard University swimmer, Kegan Ford, was recognised on Wednesday as the men’s “Swimmer of the Week” by the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA) – a Division 1 member of the USA’s National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

According to a press release by the Flying Fish swim club,the recognition came following his outstanding performance during the recently concluded dual meet season, which saw Howard University’s Bison swim team competing first against Manhattan College and American University last Friday, and then against Virginia Military Institute and Barton College, the following day.

The NCAA Division 1 is the highest level of intercollegiate athletics, sanctioned by the National Collegiate Athletic Association in the United States, with universities in this division attracting some of best athletes in the country and from abroad.

Nineteen-year-old Ford, a Flying Fish Swim Club member and current sophomore student at Howard, began the dual meet season on a high note, taking the top spot in all his individual events, placing first in the 50 and 100 Freestyle for both meets. His anchor leg in last Friday’s 200 Medley relay also gave Howard’s Bisons an early victory when he out touched the other competitors.

Capping off an outstanding two days, Ford also won Howard University’s Golden Goggles Award, for his dynamic performances on both days.