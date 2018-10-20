Bad weather forces CAL to cancel 20 flights

Caribbean Airlines has cancelled 20 flights, both international and domestic, because of the bad weather. Dionne Ligoure, head of corporate communications, said as a result, the airline has made some concessions to allow passengers affected by the weather to rebook at no cost.

The airline says passengers should visit its website to check the status of their flights and to call before going to the airport.

Ligoure said the majority of flights affected are domestic flights between Port of Spain and Tobago.

The international ones include two flights to and from Port of Spain to St Lucia and Barbados; one to JFK which passes through Georgetown, Guyana; and another direct flight to JFK, New York.

Ligoure said there is heavy rain in Tobago and some CAL staff members have been affected, but the airline is arranging for passengers to be re-accommodated later today and tomorrow, weather permitting.

Among the flights affected are flight BW 1522, 1523, 1526, 1527, 1528, 1529, 1530, 1531, 1532, 1533, 1536, 1537, 1538 and 1539 .

On the international flights, she said CAL is hoping to also re-accommodate passengers later this evening on services to St Lucia, Barbados and JFK via Georgetown. The direct flight to JFK has been delayed by a few hours and has been rescheduled to take off at 9.50 pm instead.

In a statement issued this morning, CAL said to minimise inconvenience to customers with confirmed tickets for October 19-21, it will allow those whose travel plans have been affected by the weather,to rebook without change fees.

However, said this is subject to a number of conditions, including the waiver of all fees for tickets rebooked in the same cabin, for travel up to October 23.

CAL said travellers should contact the airline before the scheduled date of travel, and promised a full refund for travel up to October 23, but the refund must be requested by that date. Any changes to previous arrangements must be made through CAL’s call centres or at its ticket offices.

The airline said it will not be responsible for arrangements or transport to/from an alternative airport or hotel/overnight expenses incurred by affected passengers.The waivers include travel to or from the Grantley Adams International Airport, Barbados, and Maurice Bishop International Airport, Grenada.

Passengers on these services are being re-accommodated. CAL said it has been inundated with calls and thanked its customers for their patience and understanding.

Customers can visit www.caribbean-airlines.com to check their flight status or contact call centres for further details:

USA, Canada and St Maarten + 1 800 920 4225

Caribbean and Guyana + 1 800 744 2225

TT and Suriname + 1 868 625 7200

Caracas + 58 212 335 7405

Jamaica (international calls) + 1 800 523 5585

Jamaica (local calls) + 1 888 359 2475

All other locations + 1 800 523 5585.