18 hospitalised, no confirmed deaths

Greenvale residents including a child are taken by boat out of the flooded community in east Trinidad. PHOTO BY LINCOLN HOLDER

More than 18 people from the community of Greenvale, La Horquetta, were taken to hospital via ambulance between 11 pm on Friday and noon today.

Sitting behind the wheel of the ambulance he drives, Disaster Officer for the northern branch of the Red Cross Society, Ken James, said the five ambulance vehicles serving the area were kept busy.

"We started at 7 pm, but around 11 pm we started taking people–children, amputees, one person was paralysed, and people with bruises on their shins and under their feet– to the hospital."

"Some of the children were in the water too long and even though we put dry clothes on them they were still in need of help."