Young says nothing wrong with govt communications

Communications Minister Stuart Young

There was nothing “unusual or untoward” about the process by which two new state companies, Heritage Petroleum Company Ltd and Paria Fuel Trading Company, were incorporated, Communications Minister Stuart Young said yesterday. This as he dismissed journalists questions about why the public was not better informed about the government’s plan for the restructuring Petrotrin, insisting instead that there seemed to be a “false narrative” that there was no transparency in the process.

On Wednesday, leaked documents showed that Petrotrin’s chairman, Wilfred Espinet, was listed as the new chairman of Heritage, while his deputy chair, Reynold Ajodhasingh, was listed as a director. Reporters at the post-Cabinet news briefing asked Young and his colleague, Energy Minister. Franklin Khan, why these details were not initially made public and why most people had to find out the names of these new entities, through advertisements instead of a statement from the government or Petrotrin.

“What is the harm that has been done by you not knowing the name of Heritage and Paria and then seeing it in an advertsiemnt showing these are the names of the company and what they are going to do. The purpose of the advertisement is to give information,” a visibly annoyed Young said.

Pressed that the government’s strategy seemed heavy-handed, insensitive and cold-turkey, Young said he did not understand the complaints.

“I’m really failing to understand the grievance and harm because the way you’re behaving is some harm has been taking place. You wanted us to have a presentation and have an unveiling? We are not imposing anything,” he said, insisting that at all times the government has been transparent with what it can reveal about the restructuring of Petrotrin.

Khan also took umbrage, saying that everything about the new companies had already been mentioned in his contribution the budget debate in the Lower House on October 5. There he had mentioned a new holding company, Trinidad Petroleum Company Ltd, and three subsidiaries, then called “new co one,” “new co two” and “new co three.” About a week later, the first advertisements for Heritage and Paria started appearing in the press. Young and Khan insisted the reason the names hadn’t been announced before the ads appeared was because the companies needed approval from the Registrar General.

Regarding the companies’ directorship, Young said there is a minimum requirement for two directors when incorporating a company, and Espinet and Ajodhasingh, as the chair and deputy of Petrotrin had been mandated by Cabinet to restructure the company and therefore had put themselves forward for the positon.

“What? Did you expect different directors to be utilized?” Yound snapped. Khan interjected to say that when “things moved further” the boards will be expanded with qualified members.

“I don’t understand,” said this reporter in an attempt to get Young to clarify the process and why the government could not have explained this earlier, to which Young scoffed, “Obviously.”

Another reporter pointed out the government fell short on details. Young, clearly exasperated, replied, “There is a complaint that the communication was not perfect. Accepted. But this administration made very clear that all the information that can be provided to the public has been provided to the public.”