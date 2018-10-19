UWI students to appear in court

Photo: Enrique Assoon

TWO UWI students are scheduled to appear in the Tunapuna Magistrates’ Court this morning charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and obstruction. The charges arose out of a protest on Thursday by the Students Guild over security concerns at the St Augustine campus.

What started off as a town hall meeting at UWI’s Student Activity Centre, eventually turned into a massive protest with students forming themselves into a human barricade and blocking access and egress through the south gate.

The two who were arrested were taken to the Tunapuna Police Station and charged. They were granted their own bail at around 11pm and instructed to appear in court this morning.