UWI students held in protest on $5,000 bail

UWI students Ryan Richards and Nathaniel John, walk into the Tunapuna Magistrate's Court, to applause from some of their school colleagues. PHOTO:ANGELO M. MARCELLE 19-10-2018

The two UWI students arrested yesterday at a protest were each granted $5,000 bail before a Tunapuna magistrate.

Nathanael John and Brian Richards pleaded not guilty to the charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and obstructing a police officer in the execution of his duties.

The men were granted bail at the Tunapuna Police Station and had that bail regularised today. The men will return to court on November 16.

Both were held by police during a very heated exchange between the staff at UWI and students who demand better security. They were told that security was increased by senior staff officials but those assurances fell on deaf ears. While the men were waiting to finalise their bail, UWI held a press conference to highlight what is being done to ensure school safety.