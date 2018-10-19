South spared major floods so far

File Photo: High Street, San Fernando Photo by Anil Rampersad

South Trinidad has been spared major flooding so far as the Inter Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) lingers over TT.

However, both Mayaro MP Rushton Paray and Penal/ Debe Regional Corporation chairman Dr Allen Sammy have warned that the situation may change if the rain continues over the next few days.

The Meteorological Service says TT has been placed under an orange-level alert. This means bad weather is expected to last into the weekend, as “periods of showers or rain over broad areas, some heavy with thunder in a few areas” expected to affect the islands.

In a phone interview, Paray said roads in areas such as Navet and Biche are currently flooded, leading to severe problems for the travelling public, and regional corporation trucks were helping by ferrying people across the flooded roads.

“In the other traditional flood-prone areas the waters are at the side of the road, the watercourses are right up to the brim as we speak and we are very concerned about the rainfall that is expected over the next couple of days as well,” he said.