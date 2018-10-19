Prisoners relocated at Golden Grove

PRISONERS at the old Golden Grove Prison had to be relocated today to the nearby Maximum Security Prison (MSP) as a result of heavy flooding along the Old Golden Grove Road.

Newsday was told this became necessary because swirling flood waters invaded the prison shortly after 2 pm. This was confirmed by Acting Prisons Commissioner Dane Clarke, who was stranded in flood waters en route to Mausica.

Clarke told Newsday he received information about flooding at the prison, particularly in the remand section. He said instructions were given to transfer prisoners to the MSP.

Female inmates at the prison were also expected to be relocated. Clarke said this was not the first time that prisoners had to be relocated because of flooding. But Clarke described the flooding as some of the worst he has ever seen.

Relatives of prisoners who spoke to Newsday said they received phone calls from their loved ones about the flooding. They said prisoners saw mud and slush enter the cells as a result of the flooding. Relatives also said they were told that snakes were seen swimming in the murky water.

Flooding along the Old Golden Grove Road left the area impassable.