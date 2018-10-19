PCA calls for witnesses of UWI uproar

GATE RUSH: Police push against the UWI south gate as students push back in an attempt to keep the gate closed yesterday. Photo: Enrique Assoon

The Police Complaints Authority (PCA) sent out a release saying a complaint was received via the ‘PCA Mobile App’ regarding the conduct of police officers during the alleged unlawful protest at the University of the West Indies (UWI) which resulted in the arrest of, and subsequent laying of charges, against two male students of the UWI who were participants.

In response to the complaint, the PCA started an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident, based on Section 26 of the Police Complaints Authority Act, chapter 15, section 5.

In this regard, PCA asks witnesses to or anyone with information on the incident to kindly contact them at 800-2PCA /800-2722/ 627-4383 / 627-4386, info@pca.org.tt or facebook.com/PoliceComplaintsAuthority.