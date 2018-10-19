ODPM issues flash-flooding alert, advice

File photo : Richmond Steet AZLAN MOHAMMED

The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) says everyone, especially those who live in low-lying areas, should prepare for flash and riverine flooding in areas prone to flooding.

In a release ODPM says the Meteorological Services issued an adverse weather alert No2 – orange level – for Trinidad and Tobago for October 18 at 10 am to October 21 2018 at 8 pm.

A riverine flood alert no1 – orange level is also in effect for communities along Trinidad’s main river courses and associated tributaries, for October 18 at 6 pm to October 23 at 12 pm.

Orange level means you should prepare to safeguard yourself and your property.

Tonight cloudy conditions were expected, accompanied by periods of showers/rain and there was an 80 per cent (high) chance of thunderstorms, mainly after midnight, in a few areas. Today cloudy to overcast conditions are expected with periods of showers/rain and an 80 per cent (high) chance of thunderstorms in few areas.

"These conditions will persist into the night with slight improvement," it said.

The Met Office also said gusty winds and street or flash flooding may occuralong with heavy showers and thunderstorms. Landslides/landslips are likely in areas prone to them.

It also warned, "Approximately 80mm to 100mm of rainfall will affect TT over the next 72 hours. Thus, it is anticipated that rivers will crest and in some cases overflow (their) banks, causing flooding. Additionally, it is anticipated that the high water table, waterlogged soil along with persistent rainfall in the next few days will cause further flooding in areas so prone."

The ODPM appealed to everyone to take the necessary precautions to preserve life and property.

It said its national response mechanisms have been activated and remained in constant communication with the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government and other first responder and support agencies.

The ODPM would like people to "Get Ready and Stay Ready" by following these safety measures:

Pre-position sandbags around your property, especially if your area or property has a history of flooding;

Clear drains around your property;

Clear debris from gutters and downspouts;

Put important personal documents, valuables and vital medical supplies into a waterproof bag or container in an accessible location;

Activate your 72-hour plan and ensure you have enough food, water and medical supplies for at least three days;

Prepare a household emergency plan. Know how your family will communicate and remain updates if separated;

Keep a list of emergency telephone numbers on display on your refrigerator or anywhere easily accessible to everyone in your household;

Learn the hotline numbers of your municipal corporation, especially your Disaster Management Unit number;

Monitor weather conditions before leaving the house;

Listen or look out for further updates on television, radio and/or social media from official sources.

If where you live, work or travel is affected by the adverse weather, here are some tips to keep you and your family safe:

After heavy rainfall, stay inside until water levels have subsided and it is safe to venture outside;

Be cautious when walking/driving along hillsides or landslide-prone areas;

Do not walk or drive through floodwaters;

Avoid entering floodwaters, if you must do so, wear solid shoes and check depth and current with a stick;

Practise electrical safety – In the event of flooding, turn off electrical power to your home or business;

Do not let your children play in flood waters. They may contain sharp objects, such as glass or metal fragments, that can cause injury and lead to infection;

Stay away from drains, culverts and flood waters. Swiftly-moving shallow water can be deadly, and even shallow standing water can be dangerous for small children;

Practise good hygiene (hand washing) after contact with floodwaters;

Drink clean or preferably boiled water.

The ODPM said people affected by the adverse weather, should contact your municipal corporation or the Tobago Emergency Management Agency through its toll-free hotline numbers.

It underscored that TT is not currently under any tropical storm of hurricane threat, watch or waning.