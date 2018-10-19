New Independent Senator appointed

SECRETARY of the Association of Psychiatrists of TT Dr Varma Deyalsingh has been appointed an Independent Senator to replace Dr Dhanayshar Mahabir.

The appointment was made Friday during the sitting of the Senate.

In September, the Office of the President said President Paula Mae-Weekes said an independent senator had been appointed, and she had signed the instrument of appointment. The release did not name the new senator but said, “like former Senator Mahabir, the incoming Independent Senator is an economist."

Deyalsingh, however, is a family doctor and psychiatrist. At the recently held national awards ceremony he received the Humming Bird Medal (Gold) for medicine/health. He has been featured frequently in the media, speaking on a number of issues, including mental health, discipline, abuse and the medical profession.