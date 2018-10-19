Murdered prison officer’s son receiving counselling

THE 13-year-old son of murdered prison officer, Darren Francis is now receiving counselling.

The teenager was at home asleep in his bedroom when his father was shot dead at the family New Grant Princes Town home on Wednesday morning.

He was awoken to police inside his home and later informed by police his father was shot. The teen was taken away to the home of a relative.

Police said the counsellors have already been assigned to the teen who is said to be a traumatised state.

Francis was shot in the head as he was about to enter his car parked in front the family’s New Grant home. He had 15 years service and worked with prison radio unit. In May, Newsday learnt Francis was at his home in Rio Claro when he caught a man in his yard stealing scrap iron material.

Francis told the man to leave his property but told relatives the man began to curse him and said he would return to kill Francis. He said the man, who was driving a truck, told him he knew him and where to find him before driving off. Francis made a report to police the same day. Senior police said they are still trying to determine if the threat is linked to the prison’s officer murder, or if his killing is connected with a threat from jail.

Senior police told Newsday they are still viewing footage from CCTV cameras at the house from the killing.

President of the Prison Officers Association Ceron Richards said threats have become the new normal in the prison. Richards said TT is the country with the highest rate of prison officers being murdered, yet the response from the authorities was slow in coming. Funeral arrangements are being made.

Franics parents who were on vaction in Canada are expected to return to TT today.

Homicide Region Three Police are investigating.