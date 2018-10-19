Local Govt checking flooding

Kazim Hosein

RURAL Development and Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein said his ministry is closely monitoring the bad weather affecting the country and ensuring relief is provided where necessary.

Hosein said seasonal rainfall caused by the active inter-tropical convergence zone has affected 80 per cent of Trinidad.

“As of this time, the disaster management units (DMUs) who have been on the ground monitoring conditions have not reported any residents’ complaints of flood waters entering their homes,” Hosein said.

He said the Tunapuna Corporation’s DMU reported two landslides in the Acono-Maracas Valley, but they had not caused any disruption to traffic.

Flooding in areas under the jurisdiction of the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional, Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation and Rio Claro/Mayaro Regional Corporations, he said, “has been mostly confined to street flooding.”

Field officers were checking reports of flooding in the Oropune housing estate and Hosein said assessments would be made and relief provided where needed.

Hosein also said checks were being done on reports of flooding of the Grande Riviere and Shark Rivers.

He added the latter does not pose any danger but the DMU is checking on the Grande Riviere situation and homes may have been affected.

In the Manzanilla sub-district, the ministry said there was minor flooding on the 52.7 km Eastern Main Road and the 2.5 km Plum Mitan Road.

Flash flooding was reported on the Valencia Stretch in Sangre Grande.

In Guaico-Tamana, there was minor flooding on Coalmine Road. In Toco, a backhoe was used to clear debris on the 35.5km Toco Road.

The ministry also advised people to “be attentive and avoid distractions while driving or walking in landslide prone areas.”

Hosein warned, “Citizens should expect this rainfall to persist into the night and must exercise caution and vigilance when driving through floodwaters.”

People should also “be very careful when traversing the wet roads and take care to be aware of their surroundings.”

On its Facebook page, the Works and Transport Ministry also warned people to be careful in view of the weather alert issued by the Met Office.