Lewis teaches young sailors at Vessigny Beach

An enthusiastic young sailor at this year's Atlantic Sailing Camp. The two-day training session was recently held at Vessigny Beach and facilitated by Atlantic Sports Ambassador and two-time Olympian sailor Andrew Lewis.

TT Olympian Andrew Lewis held another successful sailing camp in conjunction with Atlantic at Vessigny Beach, last weekend.

Thirty aspiring young sailors from primary and secondary schools received two days of one-on-one training with the Atlantic Sports Ambassador.

Lewis taught the next generation of sailors the mechanics of a sailboat, before the youngsters got the opportunity to go on the water. Billson Hainsley, media communications officer at Atlantic, said camps such as these help produce athletes in the future and Lewis is a key part of that goal.

Hainsley said, “Andrew Lewis is part of that effort and initiative and we are grateful for the partnership.

“We are also grateful for his commitment to the sport and for sharing what he has learnt with anyone who expresses a similar interest and passion, and we look forward to what the future will bring.”

Lewis, who has held multiple sailing camps, has other initiatives planned in the near future.