Law Association to receive advice on CJ next week

Chief Justice Ivor Archie

THE LAW Association is expected to receive advice by next week from its two external counsel on whether there are grounds to approach the prime minister to invoke the impeachment clause of the Constitution against Chief Justice Ivor Archie.

The association’s president, Douglas Mendes, SC, confirmed this on Thursday.

After receiving the advice from the two senior counsel, the council is expected to discuss the recommendations and take them to the association’s membership.

The two senior counsel retained by the association were Eamon Harrison Courtenay, a former AG of Belize, and president of the Grenada Bar Association Francis Alexis.

On Tuesday, Archie issued a media statement criticising recent newspaper reports. He said it appeared someone was trying to hound him out of office, and he wanted to know who.

He described an article in last week's Sunday Express as “recycled innuendos.”

He also said, “The Chief Justice categorically rejects the false and fabricated insinuation that he has ever sought to influence any judicial officer in their sentencing or other judicial function.

“The Chief Justice notes the now transparent recurring modus operandi of seeking to hound him out of office using tired tactics of innuendo with reliance and comment on that innuendo.

“These tactics surely cause one to wonder and ask who so desperately wants this Chief Justice out of office and why. While the Chief Justice supports a free and independent press, he calls upon all media organisations to perform their duties and functions responsibly and in the public interest and to avoid muckraking.”

Archie earlier this year challenged the Law Association’s investigation of allegations of misconduct against him. His complaints about the process were dismissed by the local appeal court and by the Privy Council.

That ruling paved the way for the association to continue with its investigation.