La Romaine teachers back to work after 6 months

ALTHOUGH not completely satisfied, teachers at the La Romaine High School returned to work on Wednesday, six months after they walked out of the Church Street building for health and safety reasons.

Their return followed a visit to the school on Tuesday by the acting Chief Inspector, who indicated there was no imminent danger and teachers and students should return to school. He was met by representatives from the Ministry of Education and the TT Unified Teachers Association.

Teachers said their next step would have been to go to the Industrial Court, but, this being the seventh week of the short-term and, in the interest of the students, they decided to take the issue no further.

They said at a staff meeting, principal Rajesh Sirjue also advised them to check their individual classrooms to make sure everything was working properly, and if not, the issues would be addressed.

Concerns were raised about the PA system not working in certain parts of the building. Teachers said in the event of an emergency or a fire alarm sounding, the entire school needed to hear and respond. Siruje promised to test and fix the system next week.

La Romaine High was shut down in May after several electrical fires when the Occupational Safety and Health Authority (OSHA) ruled the building unsafe.

On September 30, after substantial work had been done, OSHA issued a certificate of clearance, and staff and students returned on October 3. However, the school was again temporarily shut down as teachers staged another walkout after encountering hanging wires and other electrical hazards.

TTUTA appealed the OSH finding and advised its members to stay away.

On Tuesday, the Chief Inspector said the appeal is over and it was time teachers went back to work.