Karim condemns excessive police action at UWI

Fazal Karim

Former Tertiary Education minister Fazal Karim has described yesterday’s events at the UWI St Augustine campus south entrance as “a sad day in the university’s history.”

Two UWI students were arrested during a heated protest at the campus’ south gate over an increase in assaults and robberies at the university.

In a media release, Karim expressed solidarity with the students who braved the rainy weather to highlight their concerns saying they were “forced into action as their plight for safety and security on campus fell on deaf ears.”

"The excessive and brute force” meted out by police officers did not build trust and confidence in the service and instead instigated feelings of “resentment and distrust” among the population.

Karim said Education Minister Anthony Garcia, the university’s administration and National Security Minister Stuart Young had failed to protect the students as well as provide any “strategic leadership on the unfolding events.”