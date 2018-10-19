N Touch
Friday 19 October 2018
follow us
Sports

Jenis I, Sweaters prevail in Tyro football semis

JENIS I and Sweaters registered contrasting victories in their respective Big 8 semi-final matches, in the Tyro Sports Club Open Division football competition, at the Bourg Mulatresse Recreation Ground, Santa Cruz, on October 1.

Jenis I inflicted a 3-0 beating on Future, with Jessie La Croix scoring a pair and Marcus Rosales netting the other.

In the other semi, Brent Sampson found the back of the net as Sweaters pipped Mean Machine 1-0.

In the Uncle Beddoe’s Hardware/Supermarket-sponsored Tyro Sports Club 40-and-over semi-final contests, Tornadoes needed kicks from the penalty spot to eliminate Friends, after the scores were 0-0 at the end of regulation time, while St Francois Nationals edged Massive and Crew 2-1.

Hector Sam and Marc Borde were the scorers for St Francois Nationals, with Ricardo Lake responding for Massive and Crew.

Other Results:

Open Division Big 8 Quarter-Finals –

September 26: SWEATERS (4) – Warren Straker 2, Joshua St Rose, Dillon Britto vs HUVAN FC (3) – Ronnell De Silva 3. MEAN MACHINE (0) vs MASSIVE AND CREW (0), Mean Machine won on penalty kicks.

September 28: JENIS I (1) – Keno Archibald vs TORNADOES ‘A’ (1) – Jason Monroe. Jenis I won on penalty kicks. ORGANS (1) – Kwasi Charles vs FUTURE (1) – Rayhan Phillip. Future won on penalty kicks.

40-and-Over Division Big 8 Quarter-Finals –

September 27: FRIENDS (4) – Kendall Velox 4 vs OLD ROAD UNITED (0); ST FRANCOIS NATIONALS (4) – Marlon Bowen 2, Marc Borde, Hector Sam vs SAN JUAN SAN JUAN (0).

September 29: TORNADOES (1) – Ryan Bain vs MADRID (0). MASSIVE AND CREW vs ORGANS, Massive and Crew won by default.

Today's Most Popular
Today's Most Popular
Comments

Reply to "Jenis I, Sweaters prevail in Tyro football semis"

Sports