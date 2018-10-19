Jenis I, Sweaters prevail in Tyro football semis

JENIS I and Sweaters registered contrasting victories in their respective Big 8 semi-final matches, in the Tyro Sports Club Open Division football competition, at the Bourg Mulatresse Recreation Ground, Santa Cruz, on October 1.

Jenis I inflicted a 3-0 beating on Future, with Jessie La Croix scoring a pair and Marcus Rosales netting the other.

In the other semi, Brent Sampson found the back of the net as Sweaters pipped Mean Machine 1-0.

In the Uncle Beddoe’s Hardware/Supermarket-sponsored Tyro Sports Club 40-and-over semi-final contests, Tornadoes needed kicks from the penalty spot to eliminate Friends, after the scores were 0-0 at the end of regulation time, while St Francois Nationals edged Massive and Crew 2-1.

Hector Sam and Marc Borde were the scorers for St Francois Nationals, with Ricardo Lake responding for Massive and Crew.

Other Results:

Open Division Big 8 Quarter-Finals –

September 26: SWEATERS (4) – Warren Straker 2, Joshua St Rose, Dillon Britto vs HUVAN FC (3) – Ronnell De Silva 3. MEAN MACHINE (0) vs MASSIVE AND CREW (0), Mean Machine won on penalty kicks.

September 28: JENIS I (1) – Keno Archibald vs TORNADOES ‘A’ (1) – Jason Monroe. Jenis I won on penalty kicks. ORGANS (1) – Kwasi Charles vs FUTURE (1) – Rayhan Phillip. Future won on penalty kicks.

40-and-Over Division Big 8 Quarter-Finals –

September 27: FRIENDS (4) – Kendall Velox 4 vs OLD ROAD UNITED (0); ST FRANCOIS NATIONALS (4) – Marlon Bowen 2, Marc Borde, Hector Sam vs SAN JUAN SAN JUAN (0).

September 29: TORNADOES (1) – Ryan Bain vs MADRID (0). MASSIVE AND CREW vs ORGANS, Massive and Crew won by default.