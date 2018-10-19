‘Gladiator’ shot dead

Ricardo "Gladiator" Welch

Police are at the scene of a murder at Parang Avenue, Sam Boucaud, Santa Cruz where former radio talk show host Ricardo “Gladiator” Welch was shot dead as he drove his car to his home.

Reports are that around 9.40 am, Welch was stopped by two men when one of them shot him several times leaving him slumped behind the steering wheel.

Residents who heard the gunshots called police who went to the scene and found Welch bleeding from gunshot wounds. He was already dead.