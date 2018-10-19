Caps’ Josiah King winsSSFL September award

First Citizens Senior Account Manager, Commercial Business Centre, Reynold Thomas (left) presents the First Citizens September Player of the Month Award to Josiah King of Carapichaima East Secondary.

CARAPICHAIMA East Secondary attacking midfielder Josiah King has won the inaugural First Citizens Secondary Schools Football League Player of the Month award. King started the season in ripping form and won the judges approval to take the prize for September. The First Citizens Group has been a proud sponsor of the SSFL for eight consecutive years.

In a press release, First Citizens said “we understand the importance of supporting young people but most importantly we recognize the significance of empowering and connecting with the new generation of footballers at an early age.”

They continued, “This year, for the first time we have introduced two awards – The Player of the Month and The Coach of the Month Awards. A reward and recognition initiative, these awards are meant to acknowledge excellent performances and demonstrate our appreciation for team work and a spirit of excellence.”

Taking the Coach of the Month award for September was Trinity College coach Kenwrick Elie.