Bassano, Raymond win SSCL North Zone awards
LEON Bassano and Chadeon Raymond were among the top winners when the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League North Zone Annual Awards took place at City Hall in Port of Spain, on Sunday.
Bassano of St Mary's College, who represented the TT Under-17 team earlier this year, won the cricketer of the year award. Also winning one of the top awards was Raymond of Fatima College, who won the MVP award.
There were challenge trophies in honour of TT and West Indies cricketers Brian Lara, Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine and Khary Pierre.
Gracing the occasion by his presence was retired chairman of the Integrity Commission Ken Gordon, who was the patron of honour and guest speaker. He traced the history of the league over the years and singled out Lara, mentioning the various record scores he accomplished.
Among the distinguished guests were PowerGen representative Bernadette Ambard, national youth coach Gregory Davis and Shelly Slater of the Ministry of Education.
HONOUR ROLL
Cricketers of the Year
Leon Bassano - St Mary's - Under-16
Jesse Ferdinand - Holy Name - Girls
Joshua Davis - Fatima - Under-13
Brent Cupid - Blanchisseuse - Under-19
Zachary Fiewah - Fatima - Under-14
Cricketer of the Year
Leon Bassano
Best Dressed Boy
Rene Lucio - Diego Martin North
Best Dressed Girl
Jesse Ferdinand - Holy Name
Most Promising Player
D'Mari Mitchell - Diego Martin North
Emerging Player
Gerald Chin - St Mary's
Spirit of Cricket and Deportment
Rene Lucio - Diego Martin North
Player who best exemplified league standards
Kevon Surzano - Diego Martin North
Cricket Personality
Jesse Ferdinand - Holy Name
MVP
Chadeon Raymond - Fatima
Individual of the Season
Sachin Emrit - Queen's Royal College
Team of the Season
Fatima Under-14
Best Disciplined Team
St Joseph Convent
Most Destructive School
Blanchisseuse High
Most Outstanding School
Fatima
Hall of Fame Inductee
Narvin Bidaisee
LEAGUE WINNERS
Under-13
Winner - Fatima
Runner Up - St Mary's
Under-14
Winner - Fatima
Runner Up - St Mary's
Under-16
Winner - St Mary's
Runner Up - Fatima
Seniors
Winner - Blanchisseuse High
Runner Up - Diego North
Girls
Winner - Holy Name
Runner Up - St Francois
Flow Under-15
Winner - Fatima
Runners Up - St Mary's
Flow Girls
Winner - Blanchisseuse High
Runner Up - Holy Name
