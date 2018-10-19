Bassano, Raymond win SSCL North Zone awards

LEON Bassano and Chadeon Raymond were among the top winners when the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League North Zone Annual Awards took place at City Hall in Port of Spain, on Sunday.

Bassano of St Mary's College, who represented the TT Under-17 team earlier this year, won the cricketer of the year award. Also winning one of the top awards was Raymond of Fatima College, who won the MVP award.

There were challenge trophies in honour of TT and West Indies cricketers Brian Lara, Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine and Khary Pierre.

Gracing the occasion by his presence was retired chairman of the Integrity Commission Ken Gordon, who was the patron of honour and guest speaker. He traced the history of the league over the years and singled out Lara, mentioning the various record scores he accomplished.

Among the distinguished guests were PowerGen representative Bernadette Ambard, national youth coach Gregory Davis and Shelly Slater of the Ministry of Education.

HONOUR ROLL

Cricketers of the Year

Leon Bassano - St Mary's - Under-16

Jesse Ferdinand - Holy Name - Girls

Joshua Davis - Fatima - Under-13

Brent Cupid - Blanchisseuse - Under-19

Zachary Fiewah - Fatima - Under-14

Cricketer of the Year

Leon Bassano

Best Dressed Boy

Rene Lucio - Diego Martin North

Best Dressed Girl

Jesse Ferdinand - Holy Name

Most Promising Player

D'Mari Mitchell - Diego Martin North

Emerging Player

Gerald Chin - St Mary's

Spirit of Cricket and Deportment

Rene Lucio - Diego Martin North

Player who best exemplified league standards

Kevon Surzano - Diego Martin North

Cricket Personality

Jesse Ferdinand - Holy Name

MVP

Chadeon Raymond - Fatima

Individual of the Season

Sachin Emrit - Queen's Royal College

Team of the Season

Fatima Under-14

Best Disciplined Team

St Joseph Convent

Most Destructive School

Blanchisseuse High

Most Outstanding School

Fatima

Hall of Fame Inductee

Narvin Bidaisee

LEAGUE WINNERS

Under-13

Winner - Fatima

Runner Up - St Mary's

Under-14

Winner - Fatima

Runner Up - St Mary's

Under-16

Winner - St Mary's

Runner Up - Fatima

Seniors

Winner - Blanchisseuse High

Runner Up - Diego North

Girls

Winner - Holy Name

Runner Up - St Francois

Flow Under-15

Winner - Fatima

Runners Up - St Mary's

Flow Girls

Winner - Blanchisseuse High

Runner Up - Holy Name