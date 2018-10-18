Young tells prison officers 'stand strong'

National Security Minister Stuart Young

Minister of National Security Stuart Young tonight appealed to prison officers to not walk off the job as they have threatened, after the brutal death of their colleague Darren Francis.

Francis was shot dead at his home in Princes Town this morning.

Angered by the murder of a second officer in three weeks, the officers threatened to strike and also called on the Dr Keith Rowley administration to offer them VSEP packages as the are fed up and afraid.

Speaking on CNC3 this evening, Young called on the officers to "stand strong". Young said danger is associated with their jobs and "that danger has been heightened by the illegal activities taking place in the prisons".

"It is one of the issues they have been facing, the taking of illegal items and contraband items taken on the prison compound," Young said.

He said it was a sad day for the service and law enforcement officers but added he "could not change what has happened in the past".

He said his ministry and other agencies are in solidarity with the prison officers and are committed to finding a solution.