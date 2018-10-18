UWI uproar: Two students detained

Yes during what was expected to be civilized U.W.I Guild town house meeting , students of U.W.I st Augustine decided to block the Southgate of the campus which ended up into a protest along with two meal students being arrested. Photo by Enrique Assoon

An open-air discussion over the state of security at the University of the West Indies (UWI) St Augustine campus descended into chaos this afternoon. Two students were detained as they and others tried to block the campus' south gate to get the attention of administrative officials.

The two, who are still unidentified, were arrested by Northern Division police when they formed a human barricade against traffic. Several students expressed their frustration that administration officials were absent from the meeting, and decided to block the gate.

This prompted police supervised by Northern Division Snr Supt Daniel to come to the campus and arrest the two students. Deputy campus principal Indar Ramnarine was also threatened with arrest when he attempted to defuse the situation.