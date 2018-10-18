Unidentified woman shot in face

An unidentified woman who was shot in the face while walking along Calvary Hill, Morvant, around 7.30 pm on Wednesday remains warded in critical condition at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.

The bullet entered through one of her nostrils and exited through the back of her head.

Residents called the police, and members of the North Eastern Division responded and took the woman to the hospital.

She underwent emergency surgery as doctors attempted to save her life but remained unresponsive.

Police do not have a motive for the shooting and up until this morning no one came forward to identify the woman.

Morvant police are calling on anyone with information on the identify of the woman or information about the shooting to contact investigators at the station.