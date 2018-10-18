TTMA follows PM’s lead

THE TT Manufacturers Association (TTMA) is building on efforts started by the Prime Minister last month to strengthen trade and investment ties between TT and Guyana. On September 19 , Dr Rowley and Guyana President David Granger signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on energy sector cooperation in Georgetown.

Rowley said both governments were laying the ground work and providing the encouragement for the private sector to seize opportunities which are available to both countries at this time.

Granger agreed with Rowley this was a good thing for the people of TT and Guyana. The PM said there were unjustified fears that the signing of this agreement was tantamount to giving away the family jewels. In a statement, the TTMA said its trade mission to Guyana included representatives of 17 companies. The mission is engaging its Guyanese counterparts in trade and investment discussions.

On the first day of talks, the TTMA said there were over 100 meetings and in some cases, MOUs were signed. Contractual obligations were made to ship goods from TT to Guyana. Discussions are also taking place for some local manufacturers interested in investing in the Guyanese market to set up operations, as well as engaging in contract manufacturing for Guyanese retailers and distributors to carry their own brand.

Additional meetings and site visits are scheduled for later in the week, including a tour of the Essequibo River. Blue Waters, Vemco, AA Laquis and Ramps Logistics are some of the companies on the TTMA mission which is expected to return home this weekend.