TTFA yet to decideon Cordner’s issue

Kenya Cordner

THE TT Football Association (TTFA) is yet to decide on whether or not any action will be taken on veteran national women’s team striker Kenya “Ya Ya” Cordner, after a report on her behaviour was submitted to the local governing body by team manager Jinelle James.

Cordner allegedly refused to play in the final Group A game for TT against hosts United States in the CONCACAF Women’s Championship – the US won the game 7-0 – after a dressing room confrontation with coach Shawn Cooper.

TTFA general secretary Justin Latapy-George said yesterday, “The report will have to go before the board, and the board will have to meet and decide on what appropriate action will be taken.”

Latapy-George was unable to say exactly when the board will meet to discuss the conduct of the 29-year-old Cordner.