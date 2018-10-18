Sharon Rowley: Cancer patients the best messengers

SHARON AND PATIENTS: Jennifer Cornelius-Dick and Theresa Jordon sit with wife of the prime minister, Sharon Rowley at Heroes for Cancer event held at the Breast Cancer Clinic, National Radiotherapy Centre, St James, yesterday. Photo by Marlene Augustine

Sharon Rowley, patron of the Caribbean Association of Oncology and Haematology (CAOH), today urged cancer patients to reach out to people around them to make them aware of the disease, the need and importance for screening.

Addressing patients and staff members at the Breast Clinic at the National Radiotherapy Centre, St James, Rowley, wife of the Prime Minister, told patients to never underestimate the importance of hope.

She said there can be a change in treatment, a new drug, a new procedure; something may happen at any time to improve a patient's prognosis.

“I am wearing pink to show my support for breast cancer awareness," she said, "but we have to go beyond the colours. Our wearing of coloured ribbons signifies the need for screening and education. It signifies the need for research and support.

“I ask you, when you feel better, to reach out to persons around you. You are the best messengers, and I ask you to spread the message and hopefully, when you do, in the not-too-distant future, that one-in-eight chance of getting the disease will be reduced to zero.”