Shak Attack hammer Police in Barry Stewart Big 8

MIGUEL WILLIAMS scored a game-high 24 points as Detour Shak Attack hammered Police 75-55, on Tuesday, in the first game of a Group A double-header, as the Barry Stewart Basketball League Big 8 tournament jumped off at the Maloney Indoor Sports Complex.

Shak Attack, who led 22-10 at the end of the first quarter, 41-24 at the halftime interval and 61-40 after the third quarter, also got useful contributions from Shawn Lawrence with 17 and Reynold Hospedales with 12.

The lawmen got 14 points from Ronell Winter, 13 from Dexroy Manswell and 10 from Don Wilkinson.

The other Group A fixture saw Straker Nets getting past Maloney Pacers 78-64. Jeffrey Harris netted 24 for Straker Nets, with Sadiki Guerra adding 19 and Allister Martin 10. Shakeil Bertrand notched 21 and Yonnick Tappin 18 for Maloney Pacers.

The game was locked at 19 apiece at the end of the first half, but Straker Nets went ahead 46-35 at the half and 65-50 entering the final quarter.