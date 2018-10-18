Prisoner beaten at MSP over food

A 35-year-old remand prisoner awaiting trial for murder was allegedly beaten on the head with a baton by a prison officer on Tuesday afternoon.

The prisoner was taken to the Arima Hospital, treated and returned to the Maximum Security Prison.

A family member contacted Newsday yesterday to say their relative, Ijia Braithwaite of Maracas Bay, who has been in prison for the past 12 years, told them that on Tuesday at around midday he asked for his lunch and was a prison officer said there was no diet for him.

The relative said, "Ijia told the officer that he was hungry and needed to eat, but the officer insisted that there was no food for him."

Newsday understands that the tray containing food for other prisoners fell to the ground, which enraged the officer.

Braithwaite was allegedly taken to a room and beaten.