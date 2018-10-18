NWRHA gets preliminary report on St James death in car

Wendy Ali

CEO of the North West Regional Health Authority Wendy Ali has received a preliminary report on the death of businessman Garvin Ramdial.

After he crashed into three cars, police took Ramdial to the St James Infirmary, but he was not taken inside and did not receive medical attention, reportedly because staff objected to lifting him owing to his size. He reportedly suffered a seizure followed by cardiac arrest.

Ali told Newsday she had the preliminary report on the circumstances leading to Ramdial's death.

Both police and relatives told Newsday Ramdial's death might have been avoided if he had been attended to swiftly. They allege that employees at the infirmary were unwilling to put Ramdial on a stretcher and take him into the hospital because they felt he was overweight. Employees interviewed by hospital management denied the allegations.