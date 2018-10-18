Linda’s Bakery robbed

Police are searching for four men who robbed Linda’s bakery in Glencoe, Carenage, just after midday yesterday.

Police sources told Newsday a cashier at the bakery was working when four men dressed in orange jumpers, one of whom was armed, stormed in and announced a hold-up.

The robbers stole $3,559 from the cash register, a backpack which had a wallet with $90 and several bank cards, and a cell phone valued at $1,270 before escaping.

The police were called and Western Division police responded.

Investigators are now reviewing CCTV footage in an effort to identify the bandits.