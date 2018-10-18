Heavy rains affect WASA supply

HEAVY rain over the past 24 hours has affected some of the Water and Sewerage Authority's (WASA's) water treatment facilities.

This includes the shutdown of several water treatment plants (WTPs) throughout north Trinidad owing to issues including turbid river conditions, clogged intake screens and power failure, the authority said in a statement issued by Gregory Roxborough, manager of the corporate communications department.

Roxborough said the affected facilities include the Caroni Water Treatment Plant, where production has been reduced from 75 million gallons daily (mgd) to 55 mgd. Operations were also stopped at the Tompire, Matura, Hollis, Aripo, Quare, Guanapo, Caura, Luengo & Naranjo and Acono WTPs.

He said areas affected include those supplied by the Caroni WTP: Santa Cruz, Belmont, Morvant, Cascade, St. James, Cocorite, Kelly, Caroni, Chaguanas, Longdenville, Couva, Carapichaima, Claxton Bay, Gasparillo, Marabella, Pleasantville, San Fernando, La Romaine, South Oropouche, Siparia, Debe, Penal and La Brea; and those supplied by other facilities including Toco, Salybia, Valencia, parts of Arima, El Dorado, Tacarigua and Maracas-St Joseph, among others.

The affected facilities are expected to return to service when conditions become normal, he said, dding, that as a result, "customers are advised to manage their water use efficiently, as it may take up to 24 hours thereafter for the restoration of their scheduled pipeborne water supply."

WASA said the water currently being supplied complies with the guidelines for drinking water quality of the World Health Organization and is safe for use.

For further information or assistance, customers are asked to contact WASA’s Customer Call Centre toll free at 800-4420/26.