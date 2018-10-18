Guns, marijuana, ammo in underground cave in Tobago

A marijuana plant found in an underground cave by Tobago police officers is displayed along with a revolver and packets of marijuana.

TWO revolvers, ammunition and marijuana were found inside a cave at Bon Accord, yesterday evening.

Acting on a tip-off, police attached to the Tobago Divisional Task Force went to a bushy area around 12:45pm in the Bon Accord area where they found an underground cave. A search was carried out and they found two revolvers and six rounds of .38 ammunition.

Two marijuana plants and packets of compressed marijuana were also discovered in the same area.

This brings the number of firearms recovered by Tobago police to 14 for 2018.

The target set by retired Assistant Commissioner of Police Garfield Moore for 2018 was 12. Newly appointed Acting Senior Superintendent Jeffrey George last month made a commitment to deal with the issue of illegal firearms.