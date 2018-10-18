Flood alert issued

File photo: A young woman wearing a pair of boots walks along the flooded South Quay, Port of Spain, following heavy mid day rain. PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED

COMMUNITIES along Trinidad’s main rivers and their tributaries have been put on a flood alert.

This announcement was made by the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management in a post on its Facebook page.

The ODPM also pointed outthat TT is not under any hurricane, tropical storm threat, watch or warning.

It said the TT Meteorological Service had issued a riverine flood alert (orange level) for communities along Trinidad’s main rivers and associated tributaries.

The alert starts from today at 6 pm and runs until next Tuesday at noon.

The ODPM said, “ Orange level means that you should prepare to safeguard yourself and your property. Currently, river levels are significantly high and are expected to rise further as more rainfall is forecast over the next several days.”

The ODPM said people living, travelling or working in flood-prone areas, especially along the Caroni River Basin, “are urged to be extra vigilant and to take the necessary steps to preserve life and property.”

People in these areas are also advised to “be alert for rising river levels and possible over-spill.” The ODPM said people should not take unnecessary risks in these conditions.

After listing all the precautions to be taken in the event of flooding the ODPM said anyone affected by bad weather should contact their respective municipal corporation, or the Tobago Emergency Management Agency in the case of Tobago.

People are advised to continue to monitor ODPM and TTMS’ websites and social media profiles for weather forecasts, alerts, warnings and cancellations.

The Met Office issued an adverse weather alert (orange) for TT from yesterday at 10 am to Sunday at 8 pm.

In a statement, the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) said heavy rainfall over the last 24 hours affected operations at some of its water treatment facilities.

WASA said this included the shutdown of several water treatment plants (WTPs) throughout North Trinidad owing to various issues including turbid river conditions, clogged intake screens and power failure.

The affected facilities include the Caroni WTP where production has been reduced from 75 million gallons daily (mgd) to 55 mgd. Operations were stopped at the Tompire, Matura, Hollis, Aripo, Quare, Guanapo, Caura, Luengo and Naranjo and Acono WTPs.

Areas affected include Santa Cruz, Belmont, Morvant, Caroni, Chaguanas, Marabella, Toco and St Joseph.

WASA said the affected facilities are expected to return to service when conditions become normal, but after that it might take up to 24 hours to restore the regular supply, so customers should manage their water use.