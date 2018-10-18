Derek Chin concerned crime will hurt business

MovieTowne Chairman Derek Chin

Businessman Derek Chin is concerned that the state of crime, gang-related shootings and murders will begin to hurt businesses, and he is also fearful that this could result in workers being sent home.

Chin was responding to a shooting incident on Wednesday night which started at PriceSmart at his MovieTowne complex at Invaders Bay, Mucurapo, and ended with the victim running into MovieTowne shortly after 6 pm.

In that incident, a Sea Lots man in his late 4's was shot in both legs, during what police described as a gang-related shooting.

A 14-year-old boy who was initially thought to have been shot by a stray bullet,was actually injured after falling in a store at Movie Towne and suffered cuts to his knees.

Police detained a man and a woman after the shooting. They were questioned for several hours on Wednesday night.

Yesterday, Chin said he had received several phone calls asking if he was all right, because social media reported he had been shot. He said he is not encouraged by a lot of fake news on social media and hopes people who share information will verify it before causing widespread panic.