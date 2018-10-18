Defence Force humiliate Petrotrin in indoor hockey

MICKEL PIERRE, Roger Daniel and Gerrard Ferguson scored two goals apiece as Defence Force humiliated Petrotrin 9-2 on Sunday, in a men’s open fixture.

Action was in the TT Hockey Board (TTHB) Indoor League, at the Woodbrook Youth Facility.

Pierre got his name on the scoresheet in the fourth and 16th minutes, Daniel struck in the seventh and 30th minutes, and Ferguson found the back of the net in the 35th and 36th minutes.

The other scorers for the Army-Coast Guard combination were Shane Legerton (17th), Marcus James (19th) and Justin Beharry (31st).

Wayne Legerton netted both goals for Petrotrin, in the 13th and 20th.

In the other men’s open contest on Sunday, Queen’s Park defeated Fatima by a 5-3 margin.

Shawn Lee Quay scored twice for the Parkites, in the 24th and 36th, while Aidan De Gannes (13th), Jordan Reynos (22nd) and Darren Cowie (33rd) chipping in with one apiece.

Fatima were rewarded with a hat-trick from Jordan Vieira, in the 12th, 29th and 35th.

Other Results –

Friday –

Trinity Men: QUEEN’S PARK (5) – Ryan Daniel 3rd; Richard Thomas 13th; Justin Lovell-Bastien 15th, 30th; Michael Durity 28th vs FATIMA (1) – Adam Pierrea 25th.

Mixed Veterans: DEFENCE FORCE (8) – Gerrard Ferguson 3rd, 22nd; Roger Daniel 4th, 11th, 19th, 21st; Nicholas Wren 20th; Aaron McKenzie 30th vs POLICE (0).

Women Open: MAGNOLIA (6) – Brittney Hingh 6th, 8th; Fiona O’Brien 13th; Saarah Olton 18th, 35th; Shaniah De Freitas 26th vs VENTURES (1) – Rose-Anne Reyes 5th.

Men Open: PETROTRIN (5) – Dwain Quan Chan 2nd, 40th; Nicholas Grant 3rd; Solomon Eccles 12th; Atiba Whittington 17th vs PARAGON (5) – Terrence Baptiste 16th; Kelon Skerritt 18th, 20th, 31st; Jabari Perez 19th.

Saturday –

Girls Under-19: MAGNOLIA (10) – Kaitlyn Olton 2nd, 5th, 18th, 26th; Lauryn Pounder 4th, 7th, 16th; Saarah Olton 6th, 17th; Natania Rowe 14th vs RAIDERS (0).

Boys Under-19: SHAPE (5) – Sheldon De Lisle 10th; Leumas Neptune 13th, 25th; Nicholas Whiteman 16th, 29th vs CARIB (1) – Camron Adamson 9th.

Mixed Veterans: FATIMA (7) – Geoffroy Roper 3rd; Leon Ramdeen 7th; Brian Garcia 10th, 18th; Yesenia Luces 11th; Cristina Abreu 25th; Alan Young 26th vs POLICE (1) – Sheldon Carmichael 30th.

Trinity Women: NOTRE DAME (0) vs MAGNOLIA (0).

Trinity Men: FATIMA (2) – Adam Pierrea 3rd, 10th vs POLICE (1) – Kevin Hazelwood 12th; SHAPE (3) – Sheldon De Lisle 5th, 29th; Nick Pascall 13th vs CARIB (2) – Jerome Joseph 6th; Kevin Adams 14th; NOTRE DAME (4) – Nicholas Baldeosingh 6th, 13th; Chad Pedro 22nd, 24th vs QUEEN’S PARK (3) – Michael Durity 17th; Brandon Clarke 19th, 30th.

Open Men: QUEEN’S PARK (4) – Shawn Lee Quay 2nd; Jerazeno Bell 15th; Aidan De Gannes 19th; Jordan Reynos 25th vs DEFENCE FORCE (2) – Marcus James 7th; Javon Woodward 23rd.

Sunday –

Boys Under-19: PARAGON (10) – Kelon Skeritt 3rd, 5th, 13th, 14th, 26th; David Coker 4th, 24th; Christian John 10th, 26th; Tarell Singh 12th vs SHAPE (1) – Sheldon De Lisle 4th.

Girls Under-19: PARAGON (4) – Felicia King 5th, 9th, 30th vs Mariah Boucaud 12th vs MAGNOLIA (0).

Trinity Men: QUEEN’S PARK (4) – Michael Durity 6th, 16th, 16th; Brandon Clarke 29th vs CARIB (1) – Jerome Joseph 11th; SHAPE (4) – Leroy Sookdeo 9th; Nick Pascall 10th; Sheldon De Lisle 13th, 28th vs FATIMA (2) – Adam Pierrea 17th; Colin Young 17th.

Trinity Women: MAGNOLIA (1) – Daniella Granado 26th vs POLICE (0).

Mixed Veterans: QUEEN’S PARK (8) – Melissa Johnson 3rd, 7th; Raphael Govia 6th, 17th; Rob Wyatt 24th; Jerazeno Bell 26th, 26th, 28th vs SHAPE (1) – Nigel Simon 25th.