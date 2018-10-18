Coast guard officer assisting police in Petit Valley shooting

A member of the TT Coast Guard is assisting police with an investigation into the shooting in Petit Valley which left one man dead and a woman hospitalised, on yesterday afternoon,

At about 5 pm, Marlon Jules, 30, was hot in the head and his sister, Roseanne, was shot in the face in an altercation stemming from a dispute over a cherry tree.

Jules and another relative were alleged to have been cutting the tree which was growing into their yard when the shooting happened.

While police are still investigating, Jules’ relatives told reporters while awaiting the results of an autopsy, that the Coast Guard officer walked into the yard and began shooting.