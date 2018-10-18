Art auction to help Holy Name

Building Veritas conceptual drawing

HOLY Name Convent will host an art auction to raise funds to build a new wing at the school on Charlotte Street, Port of Spain. The new wing is expected to cost $10 million.

Art for Life, an art auction in aid of the Building Veritas Fund, takes place at the Archbishop’s House, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, from 5.30-8.30 pm tomorrow.

The convent has embarked on an expansion drive to build more teaching spaces, to ensure the legacy of the Dominican Sisters continues, to educate young women. The space capacity became even more challenged after the 6.9 magnitude earthquake in August, which revealed structural issues. In addition to a previous shortfall of eight classrooms, there are now 18 spaces that cannot be used, said a media release.

Some renovations to the existing structure are planned, but the new wing is critical, the release said.

The building fund is being chaired by Ian Benjamin.

The new wing will honour the memory of two Dominican Sisters, Sr Bernadette De la Bastide and Sr Helen Gomes. The building will consist of three floors, eight additional classrooms, multifunctional state-of-the art equipment and a multipurpose hall with restroom facilities.

The school has embarked upon multiple fund-raising initiatives including an alumnae fund-raising challenge, deeds of covenant, special concerts and events and the sale of memorabilia.

Sr Renee Hall, dean of form six, said in a media release: “We have had such a glorious outpouring of art for the auction that we wanted to give guests multiple opportunities to purchase. Therefore, we have three categories: outright purchase at listed prices; silent incremental bidding till the bell; and the limited-edition raffle. There is truly a price point and that special something for everyone.”

The auction will offer a mix of novice and professional art, sculpture and jewellery.

Art pieces will come from HNC alumnae artists Karen Sylvester, Sarah Joseph Dasent and Marisse Rodriguez, alongside well-known artists such as Christopher Cozier, Irenee Shaw Cozier, Judy Shaw, Fitzroy Hoyte, Dermot Louison, Jackie Hinkson, Che Lovelace, Lisa O’Connor and Kenny Yu.

Also on sale will be work from emerging artists Alicia Milne, Vivian Wall, current head girl La Shelle Charles, Destiny Dillion, Krystal Mc Carthy, and Nyomi Thomas, among many others.

Anyone who want to support the building fund can do so at Scotia Bank – 131908 or Republic Bank 180999 343901 (US$ deposits).

For more info: Facebook or 475-6502, 623-8168, e-mail: building.veritas@gmail.com.