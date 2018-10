Alleged kidnap victim quizzed by cops

A Gasparillo man who was reported kidnapped on Wednesday at Carlton Centre, San Fernando is being questioned by police at the office of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit.

The 23-year-old man contacted police around midnight on Wednesday and said he was dropped off by kidnappers close to Long Circular Mall.

Anti-Kidnapping Unit officers went there shortly after midnight and took the man into custody.