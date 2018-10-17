UWI looking into report of robbery

The University of the West Indies (The UWI) logo

THE University of the West Indies (UWI) says it is working with the relevant authorities to investigate an incident at its St Augustine campus this morning.

UWI said it was notified by campus security that there was a robbery involving a student near the Student Activity Centre.

“The initial investigation with the student reveals no evidence of attempted or alleged sexual assault, contrary to what has been mentioned on some social media sites.

“We have spared no effort in creating a safe environment for all students that attend our campus. This remains a priority. We know that more can always be done and must be done to foster a space where all students feel safe and supported at all times.”

The university said it is in the process of testing a campus-wide student alert system that would facilitate more timely intervention.

“Further, in the spirit of continuous improvement, as is the practice, campus administration conducts full investigations of all incidents and takes action, as warranted.”

Students were reminded to take the precautions the university has continually promoted including displaying their student identification card upon entry to the campus, and making use of the the campus security escort service – available on request from 6pm – 6am, using designated secure study areas, using the students’ shuttle service, and using the designated patrolled walkways and the emergency blue phone service.

“If in need of assistance, or if suspicious behaviour is observed, students are encouraged to proceed to the nearest well-lit area and report the incident to campus security.