TT in need of some PEP

THE EDITOR: Many people are tired and fed up of what is going on in Parliament. Politicians seem to be spending most of their time trying to lure their opponents into committing some sort of mistake or finding evidence of misbehaviour in public office rather than focusing on developing ideas for the benefit of the country and its future.

From my observation of The Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP) has presented a wide range of policies and new ideas for the development of Trinidad and Tobago. They have policies in place to provide home ownership for all with zero deposit and zero interest for thirty years. They have plans for food independence, electoral reform and public office reform and a wide range of policies, plans and ideas for a better T&T.

When you hear about corruption allegations and millions unaccounted for in certain ministries, it makes you wonder why people continue voting for the same parties over and over. Insanity is defined as doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result.

The people are crying out for new leadership and a change of direction. The 2010-2015 period under the leadership of Kamla Persad-Bissessar and the UNC-dominated People’s Partnership administration was extremely traumatic, to say the least. The Reshmi Ramnarine scandal and the chaos that ensued at Lifesport, are still fresh in the minds of many.

Dr Keith Rowley’s leadership however doesn’t inspire much confidence either. His handling of matters concerning PNM MPs Marlene McDonald, Camille Robinson-Regis and Faris Al-Rawi offers no hope to the people that better days are ahead.

In recent developments, we await the outcome of allegations made by Dr Roodal Moonilal against the prime minister and a million-dollar bank account.

Many people in my opinion are becoming disenfranchised because our basic needs like proper roads and access to quality health care are not being met. The Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP) is beginning to look like a viable alternative for some. Is it time T&T, for a PEP talk?

Simon Wright, Chaguanas