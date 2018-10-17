Tough time continues for TT at Youth Olympics

IT continued to be a tough time for the TT athletes at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina, over the last two days.

Yesterday, Kelsey Daniel finished 15th and last in the men’s triple jump with an overall distance of 27.77m. The athletes combined distance over two stages was calculated. In stage one Daniel jumped a personal best of 14.64m, before leaping 13.13m in stage two. Cuban Jordan Alejandro Diaz Fortun won gold with a combined distance of 34.18m.

On Monday, Dominic Cole finished 25th overall in the men’s 100m. Cole stopped the clock in 11.52 seconds in stage one and ran a time of 11.01 in stage two to end with an overall time of 22.53. South African Luke Davids won gold among the 36 athletes that completed the event with an overall time of 20.71 over the two stages.