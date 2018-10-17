Tobago’s Oceanus shines at Dragon Boat Festival

TOBAGO’s Oceanus Dragon Boat Club took away three gold medals and one silver, more than any other team at the 13th annual Chinese Bicentennial Dragon Boat Regatta, which was held at the Chaguaramas Boardwalk over the weekend.

Over the two days, Oceanus, which travelled with a 20-man team secured the Premier Open 500m title in 2:32.6, considerably better than the runners-up Aquaforce (2:46.3) and Aquaholics (4:17.6). The Tobago club, led by captain Jumo Daniel, also won the Premier Mixed 500m and the Premier Open 200m, while Aquaholics placed second. Oceanus secured silver in the Premier Mixed 200m, finishing nearly three minutes behind Aquaholics.

It was an even better showing for Oceanus from the last edition when they won one gold, three silver and a bronze.

Aquaholics, the most successful dragon boat club since the rise of the sport in TT, won one gold, two silver and one bronze, in one of their less successful outings.

Naparima Girls’ Pendragons came up big in the Under-16 Female 200m, clocking 1:19.1 to take the win ahead of St Joseph’s Convent of Port of Spain and San Fernando, respectively.

The Under-21 girls equivalent was captured by Francois Orcas in 1:26.7.

The next major event for the dragon boating community is the 2019 Pan American Club Crew Championships, which will be held in Tobago from March 22-24.

Results - final

Under-16 Female 200m

1st- Naparima Pendragons, 1:19.1

2nd- St Joseph’s Convent (POS) Wave Breakers, 1:21.8

3rd- St Joseph’s Convent (San F’do) Drakainas, 1:22.8

Premier Open 500m

1st- Oceanus, 2:32.6

2nd- Aquaforce, 2:46.3

3rd- Aquaholics, 4:17.6

Under-16 Open 200m

1st- Blue Bloods, 1:07.3

2nd- ASJA, 1:17.8

3rd- St Benedict’s Draco Regis, 1:20.8

Premier Mixed 500m

1st- Oceanus, 2:46.8

2nd- Aquaholics, 2:47.1

3rd- Trailblazers, 3:00.8

Under-16 Mixed 200m culminative final results

1st- Titans, 2:31.6

2nd- Barataria SS Hydroblaze, 2:40.8

Under-21 mixed 200m

1st- Trinity Warriors, 1:03.4

2nd- South East Sea Dragons, 1:07.1

3rd- Paddle To One Drum, 1:11.3

Premier Mixed 200m

1st- Aquaholics, 1:12.2

2nd- Oceanus, 1:15.0

3rd- Titans, 1:16.4

Under-21 Female 200m

1st- St Francois Orcas, 1:26.7

2nd- Holy Name Convent, 1:28.6

3rd- St Joseph’s Convent (POS) Wave Breakers, 1:33.4

Premier Open 200m

1st- Oceanus, 1:08.0

2nd- Aquaholics, 1:08.4

3rd- Titans, 1:09.5

Under-21 Open 200m

1st- Hillview Hyperions, 1:11.6

2nd- Blue Bloods, 1:11.7

3rd- Trinity Steamed, 1:11.9

Ambassador’s Cup 200m cumulative final results

1st- China Mutual, 2:43.5

2nd- Dragonflies, 2:44.7