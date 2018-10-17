Thou shalt not kill

THE EDITOR: The sixth commandment found in Exodus 20:13 says "thou shalt not kill". This commandment written by God the creator of life could not be more explicit. It's straight to the point. Murder is a sin against our fellow man and against God.

We are nearing the end of 2018 and for the sixth consecutive year the murder toll has exceeded the 400 mark. Every day on the TV, radio and newspapers there are reports of murders, armed robbery, kidnapping and rape. The list goes on and on. Around 5.30 pm on August 21, there was a major earthquake that measured 6.9 on the Richter scale. That was a wakeup call.

A victim of murder has close relatives and friends. When one life is snuffed out, these close friends and relatives are left in a lot of grief and emotional pain. To add a to it, funeral expenses.

Our country is divided by race, religion and politics like never before. The devil is very cunning, his objective is to divide and conquer. As a country we have been baited and fallen into this trap, rather than coming together in common interest of truth, honesty and integrity, people continue to fight for their own selfish and personal gain.

I personally would like to see this year end on a bright and positive note. Behind every dark cloud there's a silver lining.

Rickie Elder, Piarco