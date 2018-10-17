Suruj: Why are PoS cemeteries overgrown? ‘That’s your ancestors, plant flower plants’

Tabaquite MP Dr Surujrattan Rambachan

TABAQUITE MP Suruj Rambachan asked why, despite an allocation of $5.9 million in wages and $140,000 for materials and supplies for 2019, so many cemeteries in Port of Spain have overgrown grass.

He was speaking on Tuesday as the Standing Finance Committee considered expenditure for 2019 on the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development in Parliament.

Rambachan said when he was mayor of Chaguanas he renamed all cemeteries “gardens of memories” and instead of cutting them every four months he bought wackers and had people clean them weekly, and the cemeteries became like lawns.

“Why is it that that cannot be done in all the cemeteries in this country? The vision of gardens of memories; that’s your ancestors, man. Plant them up with flower plants like we did in Chaguanas. But today you drive in Laventille and the grass is all high. That’s not how you treat your departed ones.” Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein said he would provide the requested information.

Caroni East Dr Tim Gopeesingh also said the crematorium at Long Circular Road had some major structural problems and leakages. Hosein said there was a need for extra funding and it would be possibly sourced mid-term. He also said he would have a discussion with the Port of Spain City Council on improving the crematorium.

Rambachan also expressed concern that $350,000 was allocated to the Port of Spain City Corporation for public health but there were rats running up and down Charlotte Street.

“Are all these people working two hours and going home because they have no materials?”

Hosein said the officers were not supposed to work for two hours and that was a conversation he would take up at another level.

Rambachan said he was very concerned about health in this country and pointed out people have died from leptospirosis.